Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Raised Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake; Artal Group Sa Has Upped By $3.20 Million Its Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Position

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 160% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc acquired 80,000 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc holds 130,000 shares with $8.28 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $14.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.51. About 574,212 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon

Artal Group Sa increased Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa acquired 400,000 shares as Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)’s stock rose 52.61%. The Artal Group Sa holds 800,000 shares with $6.43 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Tg Therapeutics Inc now has $708.52 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 787,732 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multip; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Expands Its SS&C Relationship – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Needham. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Artal Group Sa decreased Autolus Therapeutics Plc stake by 25,000 shares to 450,000 valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 1.80M shares. Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) was reduced too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity. $351,750 worth of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares were bought by WEISS MICHAEL S.

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, TGTX – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TG Therapeutics: Hitting A Growth Inflection – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Provides Long-Term Follow-Up Data from Phase 2 Trial of Ublituximab in Patients with MS – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s ETF Movers: XBI, XLE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

