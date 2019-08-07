Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) as Stock Value Declined; Sanofi (SNY) Holder Provise Management Group Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 78,888 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 14,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 119,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 134,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 718,377 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE; 07/03/2018 – Torrent Pharma Prepares EUR2 Billion Bid for Sanofi’s Zentiva -Mint; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 08/03/2018 – REG-Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 12/04/2018 – Healthcare group Sanofi to invest 350 mln euros in Canada vaccine facility; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 14/03/2018 – PRICED: SANOFI EU8B 6-PART BOND SALE; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE HAS INFORMED COMPANY OF PLANS TO RETIRE

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.43 million for 85.90 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.