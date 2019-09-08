Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Yandex N V (YNDX) as Stock Rose; Boston Family Office Lowered Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) as Market Valuation Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 6,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RYT, FISV, QRVO, LRCX: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $621.87 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.