Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Increased Zynga (ZNGA) Stake by $6.07 Million as Share Price Rose; Gabalex Capital Management Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Trimmed by $2.62 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 199,066 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 12.25M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stephens names Zynga as best idea – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 09/17: (ACRS) (DRRX) (SPLK) Higher (GLW) (FNKO) (BE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82M and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 117,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,400 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 15,428 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 156,172 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has 1.26 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.2% or 1.23M shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt stated it has 19,502 shares. Next Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 16,890 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Co. Covington Mgmt stated it has 200 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 485,100 shares. Caxton Associates Lp holds 778,970 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 3.04M shares. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.02% or 33,223 shares in its portfolio.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $383.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.56% or 155,959 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 0.15% or 13,040 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.86% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 465,192 shares. Welch Lc reported 227,976 shares stake. Cordasco Fincl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp holds 56,801 shares. Pitcairn holds 12,238 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Nadler Financial accumulated 4,315 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.83% or 118,700 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 2.87% or 109,908 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp has 14,582 shares. Beck Mngmt Lc has 1,745 shares. Davenport Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 794,522 shares. Cortland Mo reported 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).