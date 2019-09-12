Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Increased Position in Zynga (ZNGA) by $6.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bluemar Capital Management Decreased Its D R Horton (DHI) Position as Valuation Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 39,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 140,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06 million, down from 179,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 461,488 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 2.37M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.47M for 10.05 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 132,344 shares to 393,176 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 45,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 115,028 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd. Co Of Vermont reported 84 shares. Quantum Cap Limited Liability Nj reported 609,867 shares stake. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc holds 9,308 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Communication stated it has 85,290 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,161 shares. Navellier And Assoc holds 29,943 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 19,417 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). F&V Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dana Advisors reported 1.4% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Windward Ca owns 6,532 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Finance Advantage owns 220 shares. 1.41M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% or 685 shares in its portfolio.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82M and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 85,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 22,437 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2.00M shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 8.42 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. 43,355 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp. Westpac holds 297,994 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.40M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Next Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 28,755 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Llc reported 0% stake. Blue Harbour Grp LP reported 4.47 million shares. Advisory Inc reported 0.01% stake. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 208,175 shares.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raise Your Bets On Zynga – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 15, 2019 : PFE, VSTM, ZNGA, GE, CSCO, KO, WFC, DO, MSFT, BAC, INTC, HBAN – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Play the Game Right â€” Buy Zynga Stock Today! – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.