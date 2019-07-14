Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Increased Position in Copart (CPRT) by $600,000; Lesa Sroufe & Co Holding In Fluor (FLR) Was Raised

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 747,811 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 871,961 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 9,161 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs invested in 7,303 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd reported 35,663 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 83,745 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.27% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 55,962 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Limited reported 23 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 2.28 million shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 64,574 shares. National Asset Management Inc has 3,878 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co holds 0.06% or 116,060 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.06% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 55,943 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 38,229 shares. 19,727 are held by Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (NYSE:CHL) by 9,485 shares to 71,207 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (NYSE:BBVA) by 60,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,356 shares, and cut its stake in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:ORAN).

