Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Decreased By $2.52 Million Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding; Cato (CATO) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Cato Corp (CATO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 64 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 57 sold and reduced positions in Cato Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 18.93 million shares, down from 19.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cato Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 40 Increased: 40 New Position: 24.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc analyzed 74,000 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)'s stock rose 0.67%. The Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc holds 251,000 shares with $8.61 million value, down from 325,000 last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $14.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 2.85 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $424.87 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 93,138 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (CATO) has declined 42.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cato tops expectations – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance" published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does The Cato Corporation's (NYSE:CATO) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on June 01, 2019.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation for 133,311 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 33,077 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.33% invested in the company for 291,468 shares. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne has invested 0.15% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 11,746 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.63 million for 15.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Apollo Global Management LLC has $4800 highest and $3300 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is 16.07% above currents $36.83 stock price. Apollo Global Management LLC had 7 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. On Friday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.