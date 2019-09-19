Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Cut Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $4.35 Million; Shares Rose; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 117,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 382,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 1.65M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 24,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 129,196 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.04 million, down from 153,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $549.31. About 444,518 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,193 for 6866.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 70,671 shares to 814,746 shares, valued at $212.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 129,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.13% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ca stated it has 36,350 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advisors Inc accumulated 4,318 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,216 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Fjarde Ap holds 15,394 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.96% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 161 shares. Investure Llc holds 14,705 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invests accumulated 67,265 shares. Hillman holds 72,642 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.53% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).