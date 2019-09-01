Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Boosted Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding by $5.95 Million; Griffin Asset Management Holding in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Increased as Share Price Declined

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 48,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 484,871 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 436,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 157,806 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 964,397 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Gp owns 16,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 651,939 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Chartist Ca has 64,765 shares. Oaktop Mgmt Ii LP reported 0.68% stake. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,638 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 40,478 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 150,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,000 are owned by Cls Investments Ltd Co. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 27,900 shares stake. 228,663 are owned by Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 151,258 shares. First Republic Management holds 548,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) or 1,636 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares to 108,662 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,141 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

