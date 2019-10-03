Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $2.52 Million; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Stake In Dominion Energy (D) Was Has Increased

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 7,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 32,449 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 25,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 3.29 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 3.31M shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND; 21/03/2018 – Apollo eyes new natural resources fund later this year – CEO; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Apollo Care LLC 04/12/2018; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY AND HIGHLY CONDITIONAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM APOLLO MANAGEMENT IX L.P; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Adds ADT Inc, Exits Uniti Group: 13F; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. TO ACQUIRE GENERALI BELGIUM S.A; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Bought Majority of CareerBuilder in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Company has 354,413 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cheyne Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.18% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 87,418 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 1.71 million shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.07% or 91,106 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). 10,008 are owned by Bbr Prtn Limited. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com owns 10,993 shares. Boston Partners reported 0% stake. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division owns 22,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 0% or 33,258 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.11% or 7,700 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 20,832 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs Incorporated invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66 million for 15.37 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National invested in 0.64% or 26,487 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.39% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Leisure Mngmt holds 0.78% or 11,405 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,818 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 115,120 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 1.23M are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Dowling Yahnke Ltd has 5,684 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Orrstown Services Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,254 shares. 20,108 are held by Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Com. Capital Ww invested in 115,900 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 2,134 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 164,951 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wheatland Inc has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alps Advisors holds 502,272 shares.