Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Position in Tableau Software (DATA) as Stock Rose; As Marinemax (HZO) Shares Declined, American Century Companies Has Boosted Its Stake

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 115.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 326,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The institutional investor held 609,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02M, up from 282,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 268,869 shares traded or 6.21% up from the average. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13,009 shares to 887,826 shares, valued at $96.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 831,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.63M shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold HZO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.10 million shares or 8.91% less from 22.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Management invested in 2.71M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 58,750 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 0% or 288,865 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0% or 14,434 shares. Synovus Fin Corp has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Alps Advsr stated it has 37,013 shares. Amer Century Incorporated holds 609,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc has 41,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 105,392 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 655 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0% or 770,444 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.03% or 141,000 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.01% or 184,313 shares.