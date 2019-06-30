Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) by $4.03 Million; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Nbt Bank N A Has Raised Position by $685,580

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Regulation of Industry ‘Inevitable’; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Executive Stamos to Depart, NY Times Reports; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 21/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data…; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 29/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Tim Cook talks Facebook, data privacy, domestic manufacturing and tech in education

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 91,540 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,570 shares to 24,315 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,144 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).