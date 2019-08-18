Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Holding in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) by $4.03 Million; Tuttle Tactical Management Cut Position in Mastercard (MA) by $2.17 Million as Shares Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 58,889 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 9,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,694 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Company, New York-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Hexavest has 0.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 295,974 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 2,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 1,959 shares in its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Associates Incorporated holds 1.06% or 75,872 shares in its portfolio. 46,255 are owned by Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp has 0.33% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,855 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Invest Services Of America holds 1,200 shares. 64,456 were accumulated by Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability. Uss Mgmt holds 4.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.63 million shares. 11,100 were reported by Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP has 309,848 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 378,050 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,536 shares to 27,536 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “aircitypost Accelerates Customs Clearance for Millions of Monthly Ecommerce Shipments with Descartes’ Air AMS Solution – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CALCUSO Handles Back-to-School Peak Ecommerce Order Volumes with Descartes pixi WMS – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Record Attendance at Descartes’ 14th Annual Global User and Partner Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Fell 11% in June – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 04, 2019.