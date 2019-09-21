Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Copart (CPRT) Stake by $6.29 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding by $13.72 Million; Share Value Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 1.41M shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 286 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, down from 943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 13.77M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

