Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $2.52 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Position by $2.30 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 6.85M shares traded or 184.10% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS A POTENTIAL NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER, CMA-CGM GROUP (“CMA-CGM”), HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 380 MILLION AND CHF 450 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Bought Majority of CareerBuilder in 2017; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67M, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.72 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Port Management invested in 0.6% or 145,370 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 21,084 shares. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 118,803 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corp invested in 0.05% or 450,056 shares. Ls Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Company accumulated 25,512 shares. Prudential accumulated 14,249 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc invested in 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 3.35% or 284,644 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 101,735 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co Inc has 1.67% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.18% stake. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp reported 6,370 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 6,292 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.24 million shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 162,334 shares. Veritable LP invested in 10,097 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company reported 429,653 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 268,300 shares. 10,993 are held by Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Co. Tiger Legatus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). 1,700 were reported by Glenmede Na. Legal General Group Public Limited Com reported 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Timessquare Cap Limited owns 3.83M shares. Bbr Ptnrs Lc accumulated 10,008 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 5,878 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 467,825 shares.