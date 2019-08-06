Tiger Legatus Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Copart (CPRT); As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Mig Capital Lifted Holding

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.7. About 16,115 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63 million, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 91,005 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

