Tiger Legatus Capital Management Boosted Its Zynga (ZNGA) Holding by $6.07 Million; Valuation Rose; Palladium Partners Holding in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) Has Lifted by $2.23 Million

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) by 320.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 85,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 112,463 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 26,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 93,850 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 8.09M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82 million and $224.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 117,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,400 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 4,468 shares to 17,786 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 8,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,857 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL).

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WRE +5.8%, CSII +7% on moves into SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces First Quarter Financial and Operating Results and Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NYSE:WRE) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Operating Results for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JLL announces $485M sale of 5 retail assets in Northern Virginia and Maryland – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

