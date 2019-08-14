Tiger Legatus Capital Management Boosted By $2.94 Million Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Last Week

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 47.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc acquired 105,000 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc holds 325,000 shares with $9.18M value, up from 220,000 last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $12.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 1.44 million shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S BLACK SEE HIGH-PRICE, LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT FOR NOW; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo considering IPO of cloud-hosting firm Rackspace – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY AND HIGHLY CONDITIONAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM APOLLO MANAGEMENT IX L.P

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Mizuho downgraded YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. See YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) latest ratings:

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 1.37M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $35.16 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 27.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Ptnrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora stated it has 320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company owns 48,944 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 3,842 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dupont Mngmt owns 3,625 shares. Bp Public Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cordasco Financial Network has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 180 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 1,270 shares. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 99,118 are held by Natixis. Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 33,891 shares. Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri holds 5,874 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intrado Announces Second Annual Digital Media Client Summit – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo Global Management declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management and Affiliates Continue to Grow Direct Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Apollo Global Management LLC had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.