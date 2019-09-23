Tiger Eye Capital Upped Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding; SOCIETE GENERALE FRANCE SPONSORED ADR F (SCGLY) SI Increased By 17245.33%

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 35.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 15,249 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 57,889 shares with $15.90M value, up from 42,640 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $50.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $266.87. About 1.09 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

SOCIETE GENERALE FRANCE SPONSORED ADR F (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had an increase of 17245.33% in short interest. SCGLY’s SI was 3.71 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17245.33% from 21,400 shares previously. With 1.61 million avg volume, 2 days are for SOCIETE GENERALE FRANCE SPONSORED ADR F (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s short sellers to cover SCGLY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 538,061 shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. Societe Generale Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Societe Generale Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Societe Generale Going Nowhere Fast – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale: Beats On Capital, But The Growth Costs Are More Evident – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Societe Generale’s Ongoing Operating Malaise Still Weighs On The Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Societe Generale Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Societe Generale: A Current Dividend Yield Of 10% More Appealing Than It Looks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Societe Generale’s 8% Dividend Yield According To The Stress Test? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 12, 2019.

Societe Generale Group provides financial services in Europe and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.89 billion. It operates through three divisions: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It has a 6.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual customers, professionals, corporates, institutions, and associations in Europe, Russia, Africa, and French overseas departments and territories.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 1,570 shares to 24,592 valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 3,400 shares and now owns 30,255 shares. Anaplan Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 11.95% above currents $266.87 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick”.