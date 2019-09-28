Tiger Eye Capital Upped Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $4.18 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Boosted Holding

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90 million, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15 million shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603.46 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Nv has 0.91% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 74,566 were accumulated by Advisors Asset. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc stated it has 8,061 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc accumulated 5,745 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested 3.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 38,511 shares. Oak Ltd Oh holds 9,250 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 185,630 shares. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 28,856 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Insurance Co stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 170 shares stake. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 96,026 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Choate Investment Advisors accumulated 1,832 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,700 are owned by Brookfield Asset Management. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 121,852 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 304,735 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 624,473 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.44% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 97,965 shares. Moreover, Glaxis Cap Mngmt Lc has 9.27% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scotia Inc stated it has 5,871 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated invested in 1.18% or 12,448 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Lp has 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.44% or 16,090 shares. The California-based Tcw Grp has invested 2.9% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Investors holds 0.63% or 9.84 million shares in its portfolio. Management Associate invested 0.89% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Asset Mngmt One reported 113,814 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,570 shares to 24,592 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,678 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).