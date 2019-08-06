Tiger Eye Capital Upped Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) as Market Value Rose; As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Stock Value Declined, Quantum Capital Management Has Cut by $1.48 Million Its Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $283.62. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 24,802 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares to 99,630 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,523 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 81,175 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 7,900 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 22,270 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability accumulated 28,536 shares. Advsrs Asset Management owns 31,896 shares. Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Fairfax Hldg Can invested 0.13% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). First Wilshire Secs Mgmt invested 1.72% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 15,584 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 2,330 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 69,971 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 2,358 shares or 0% of the stock.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,944 shares to 6,349 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 7,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).