Tiger Eye Capital Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 102,984 shares with $6.09M value, down from 140,834 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 8.17 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 12.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 80,040 shares with $21.33 million value, down from 91,040 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $139.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $288.29. About 612,108 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 7.86% above currents $57.48 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.33 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 6.86% above currents $288.29 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets.