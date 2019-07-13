Tiger Eye Capital Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake By $2.93 Million; Pixelworks (PXLW) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 12.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 80,040 shares with $21.33 million value, down from 91,040 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $150.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics

Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 29 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 28 reduced and sold stakes in Pixelworks Inc. The funds in our database reported: 11.90 million shares, up from 11.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pixelworks Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 40,718 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marietta Inv Partners Ltd Com invested in 15,415 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 110,100 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,260 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commerce Commercial Bank holds 194,365 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 5,443 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.03% or 10,339 shares. Destination Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd has 12,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 891,754 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,321 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 2,787 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Com accumulated 1,537 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 31 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32300 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million on Friday, February 1. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. for 529,997 shares. Orca Investment Management Llc owns 285,241 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.39% invested in the company for 1.34 million shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 225,156 shares.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. The company has market cap of $118.26 million. The Company’s products enable clients to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics , such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the activities and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution.

The stock increased 2.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 142,520 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) has declined 23.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 30/05/2018 – Pixelworks Expands OTA Video Streaming Leadership to Mesh Networking Platforms; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks; 14/03/2018 Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study ldentifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology