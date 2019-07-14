Tiger Eye Capital Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Cut by $4.34 Million; Watsco (WSO) Market Valuation Rose While Markel Boosted Stake by $4.86 Million

Markel Corp increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 329,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.12M, up from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 180,572 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 17,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Thursday, January 17 BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,000 shares. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 19.16 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 19,958 shares to 46,645 shares, valued at $13.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,567 shares stake. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.96 million shares. Intersect Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,795 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership owns 6,777 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scholtz Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stralem And owns 3.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 26,725 shares. 55,718 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs Limited. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 1,016 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited holds 0.02% or 2,327 shares in its portfolio. Community Tru & Invest accumulated 103,485 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Moreover, Bristol John W & Inc has 2.33% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 343,252 shares. Horizon Invs invested in 4,041 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Gru LP invested in 0.76% or 95,255 shares. Fosun holds 0.17% or 11,270 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability accumulated 151,835 shares.

