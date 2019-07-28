Tiger Eye Capital Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) Raised by $13.74 Million; Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $2.97 Million

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 82,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,895 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, down from 490,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 3.32M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.2. About 563,837 shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.49 million for 21.54 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares to 355,684 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 880,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares to 53,523 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 95,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,678 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,583 were accumulated by Thematic Prtnrs. Allen Invest Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Management One Company Limited owns 49,440 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 0.16% or 2,500 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 17,745 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 280,292 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. South State Corp has 0.18% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 151,878 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Comml Bank Tru owns 0.18% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,687 shares. Cipher LP holds 0.18% or 6,664 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Macquarie Group Limited reported 71,790 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 6,057 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co owns 10,616 shares. Sun Life Finance accumulated 176 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 500 shares worth $163,483. Conley Jason sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 12.