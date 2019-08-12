Tiger Eye Capital Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Ares Management Position in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Has Boosted by $37.75 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 12.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.26M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 218,410 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

