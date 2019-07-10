Tiger Eye Capital Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Raised as Shares Declined; As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Kepos Capital LP Has Boosted Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $284.16. About 718,241 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 211.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 37,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,919 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 17,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 988,229 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 95,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,678 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. Shares for $189,955 were sold by Faddis Jonathan on Monday, February 4. MATEO ALAN also sold $60,713 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 44,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 143,145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 81,001 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Amer Group Inc holds 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 4,085 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 385,940 shares. Highlander Management accumulated 250 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hl Lc reported 1,952 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc holds 10,538 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Castleark Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bamco Incorporated Ny owns 704,292 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 4,003 shares.

