Tiger Eye Capital Position in Visa (V) Trimmed by $1.28 Million; Visa (V) Holder Destination Wealth Management Upped Its Position

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 37,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.92 million, up from 66,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $174.76. About 2.63 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Manhattan holds 435,184 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Winslow Cap Management Lc owns 5.45M shares. Moreover, Thomas White Ltd has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 0.2% or 13,734 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company reported 4,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated accumulated 1.1% or 7.08M shares. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Company Mi Adv accumulated 18,740 shares. Sarl holds 2.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 89,890 shares. 59,750 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.49% or 4,407 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs reported 155,894 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.1% stake. Enterprise Fin Ser Corporation has invested 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,807 shares to 245,570 shares, valued at $34.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,094 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.55 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 134,595 shares to 526,644 shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

