Tiger Eye Capital Position in Anthem (ANTM) Raised by $2.31 Million as Share Price Declined; As Citi Trends (CTRN) Valuation Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.52 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.70M market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 47,754 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). First Limited Partnership accumulated 22,195 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 301,381 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 154,160 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Com has 32,531 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Inc New York holds 1.48% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) or 869,700 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 42,066 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 4,419 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 300 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 76,306 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 47,659 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 116,892 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Com holds 54,720 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

