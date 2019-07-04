Tiger Eye Capital Position in Anthem (ANTM) Lifted by $2.31 Million; Rbo & Co Upped Its Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $8.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares to 53,523 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 95,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,678 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. Shares for $225,500 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsrs invested in 0.13% or 4,462 shares. Parthenon Limited Com stated it has 6,344 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 233,190 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 20,190 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 1.04% or 40,000 shares. Daiwa Secs, Japan-based fund reported 102,680 shares. Gm Advisory Group stated it has 12,324 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Foster Motley holds 9,256 shares. 22.48M are owned by Geode Lc. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,000 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp reported 424,283 shares. The Oregon-based Ims Management has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 54,658 shares. Sei invested in 308,872 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.