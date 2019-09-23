Tiger Eye Capital Lifted Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.18 Million; As Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stock Price Rose, Apis Capital Advisors Increased by $9.26 Million Its Holding

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.14M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90 million, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 2.14 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 137,000 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc by 114,810 shares to 46,598 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 159,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,618 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Capital holds 1.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 504,584 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 8,902 shares. Cap World Investors has 0.63% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Smithfield holds 393 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.03% or 17,246 shares. Aravt Global Limited Liability Corporation reported 134,000 shares or 5.75% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 26,270 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 22,444 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 23,620 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Lc accumulated 31,200 shares. 339,461 were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co. Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Legal General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Co has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).