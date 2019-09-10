Tiger Eye Capital Increases Holding in Anthem (ANTM); Repligen (RGEN) Holder Pier Capital Lifted Its Stake by $1.04 Million

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 17,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 141,097 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 123,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.66% or $10.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.18. About 1.43 million shares traded or 141.46% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN)

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 14,973 shares to 127,138 shares, valued at $26.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,815 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: RGEN, PI, WW – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Repligen Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Repligen Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offerings of $100 million of Common Stock and $250 million of Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2019: TLRY,ACHC,ACAD,RGEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2,821 shares to 62,100 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,132 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.