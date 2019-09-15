Tiger Eye Capital Increased Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.18 Million as Valuation Rose; Polaris Wealth Advisers Raised Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position by $2.65 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 913.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 43,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 48,119 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 4,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 2.45 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation owns 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 844 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1,860 shares. Dragoneer Invest Group Inc Ltd holds 3.44% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 314,637 shares. Thornburg Investment Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 34,867 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hitchwood Lp reported 295,000 shares stake. 18,375 were reported by Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Co. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma holds 0.1% or 901,358 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 112,073 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 304,735 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Lc holds 1,982 shares. Cim Ltd Liability invested in 2,328 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares to 65,678 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 114,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,598 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank & Co reported 9,539 shares stake. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 14,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Lc owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.79% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Bp Plc has 36,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 5,250 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Lc. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,370 shares. Oxbow Limited Com reported 0.45% stake. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.16% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Principal, a Iowa-based fund reported 17,052 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Veritable LP accumulated 0.01% or 4,507 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability owns 482,672 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.