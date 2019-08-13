Tiger Eye Capital Increased Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Price Rose; As Interxion Holding N V (INXN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N V (INXN) by 91.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 44,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 4,213 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 48,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.6. About 301,409 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $282. About 1.00M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,552 shares to 18,815 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 36,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,858 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 15,849 shares to 26,629 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 12,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).