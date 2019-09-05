Tiger Eye Capital Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Has Cut by $2.93 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Decreased Holding

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 80,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.33 million, down from 91,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $284.82. About 1.35 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 3.40M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 314,712 shares to 856,095 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,444 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.