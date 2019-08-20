Tiger Eye Capital Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Northrock Partners Holding in Target (TGT) Has Increased by $645,040

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 6.98M shares traded or 35.64% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 679,848 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Asset Mgmt has 291,775 shares. Farallon Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc reported 65,710 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,160 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,000 shares. Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 124,928 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 2.85% or 10.53M shares. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi reported 199,301 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs owns 350,625 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,025 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated holds 39,408 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advisors invested in 151,205 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,630 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

