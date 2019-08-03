Tiger Eye Capital Has Upped Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $2.31 Million; Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $10.01 Million; Valuation Declined

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1545.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 201,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, up from 12,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2,284 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning Inc reported 74,551 shares. Schnieders Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). At Bank & Trust invested in 0.19% or 29,054 shares. Bb&T accumulated 1.2% or 1.24M shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hl Financial Serv Llc holds 2.35 million shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 235,342 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0.08% or 8,505 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 173,020 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 673,554 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 349,564 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy & reported 32,556 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 384,293 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Semiconductor Etf (XSD) by 23,100 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat Etf by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Expanded Tech (IGV).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 14,973 shares to 127,138 shares, valued at $26.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,630 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).