Tiger Eye Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Take (TTWO) by $19.74 Million; Icu Med (ICUI) Holder Redmile Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $9.46 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 210,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 243,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 180,499 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $252.06. About 27,570 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 84,329 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 59,369 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 941,471 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 26,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 2,663 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Oak Ridge Invs, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,794 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Communication Inc invested in 30,000 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 2,534 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.22 million shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $81.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 19,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 244,300 shares to 439,900 shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 84,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 EPS, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 33.88 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 30 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 116,536 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 183,394 shares. Nuance Investments Ltd Com holds 29,208 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc invested in 28,415 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 417,742 are owned by Fmr Llc. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.18% or 167,758 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Assetmark owns 634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 27,218 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 2,063 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 164,067 shares. Moreover, Personal Advsr Corporation has 0.05% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $363,285 activity.