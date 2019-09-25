Tiger Eye Capital Has Raised Stake in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Increased by $3.87 Million Its Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $9.5 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 1.48 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 46.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 55,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 175,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, up from 119,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 624,473 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2,200 shares. 11.19 million are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. First Republic Mgmt holds 13,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1.18 million shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 948 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 9,325 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 22,344 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 23,620 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0.09% or 548,004 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 34,559 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 0.59% or 120,837 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 63,721 shares to 1,220 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,678 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 14,920 shares to 112,345 shares, valued at $19.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,005 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).