Tiger Eye Capital Has Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding in Huntsman (HUN) by $311,366 as Market Valuation Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 42.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,277 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 33,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 791,141 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 131,165 shares. Bessemer Gp has 5,814 shares. Trexquant Invest LP owns 94,121 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inc holds 0.09% or 36,650 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Llc owns 75,000 shares. Axa holds 667,800 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ct holds 5.20 million shares. Glenmede Communication Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 215,607 shares. Mufg Americas Holding, New York-based fund reported 90 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 436,993 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.04% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Qs Investors Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Mackenzie Finance reported 142,027 shares. 5,500 were reported by Smithfield Trust.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 3000 Index Fd (IWV) by 10,227 shares to 113,481 shares, valued at $18.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Floating Rate Not E Funding Etf (FLOT) by 142,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,367 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares to 700 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,815 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.