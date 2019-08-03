Tiger Eye Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $9.18 Million; Axiom International Investors Maintains Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX)

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 27,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 675,780 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.36 million, up from 648,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 327,789 shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video)

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares to 99,630 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,815 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 743,649 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Llc has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,935 shares. Connecticut-based Discovery Cap Mgmt Ct has invested 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookstone Capital accumulated 19,562 shares. Toth Advisory Corp has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviva Public Limited Company reported 4.27 million shares. Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 11.13 million shares or 2.58% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 114,204 shares. Monetta holds 55,000 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Comm has invested 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swift Run Capital Ltd Com has invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.26% or 9,746 shares in its portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corp reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Associates Oh invested in 2.24% or 310,485 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 78,586 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings.

