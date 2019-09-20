Tiger Eye Capital Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holding Has Increased by Parnassus Investments

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71M, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $28.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.13. About 3.85 million shares traded or 18.66% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 825,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.86 million, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $92.95. About 1.69M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares to 65,678 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 114,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,598 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

