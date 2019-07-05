Tiger Eye Capital Has Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $9.18 Million; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Qad (QADA) Holding by $738,611

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 25,884 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,552 shares to 18,815 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,630 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Hldg has 0.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Montag & Caldwell Ltd has 4.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 23,500 shares. First City Cap Incorporated has invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Counselors has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Generation Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.31% or 3.83 million shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,547 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Comml Bank Of Stockton reported 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.27 million shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6.92 million shares or 9.21% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 9.20M shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Rech Global Investors invested 3.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Personal Capital Advisors Corporation has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.