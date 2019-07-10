Tiger Eye Capital Has Lowered Visa (V) Stake as Valuation Rose; Muzinich & Company Upped Its Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holding

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 237,450 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, down from 165,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $179.12. About 1.98M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GeoPark Announces Significant Acreage Expansion in the Llanos Basin in Colombia in Partnership With Ecopetrol/Hocol – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2019: STI,CXW,GEO,BAC,JPM,WFC,NOAH,FANH,DB – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The GEO Group Amends Senior Revolving Credit Facility Extending Maturity to May 2024; Size and Pricing Remain Unchanged – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GEO Group +1.9% after 2019 guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Investment Corp by 418,723 shares to 956,583 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 160,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,570 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Co owns 9,350 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 2,582 shares. 4,191 were accumulated by Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Com. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 90,738 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% or 98,941 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Cls Investments Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,801 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Corp accumulated 0.26% or 62,444 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has 2.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 42,790 shares. The New York-based Natl Asset Incorporated has invested 0.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has 5.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.90M shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,700 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 1.98M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 31,452 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 19,958 shares to 46,645 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa Inc. To Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Square stock jumps 5% as analyst says the fall is over – MarketWatch” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.