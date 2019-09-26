Tiger Eye Capital Has Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Haemonetics (HAE)

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 98.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 63,721 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 1,220 shares with $358,000 value, down from 64,941 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $115.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.26M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141's average target is 11.92% above currents $125.98 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 269,696 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.90 million activity. The insider Simon – Christopher sold 1,248 shares worth $136,494.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: November 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Haemonetics Appoints Stewart W. Strong As President, Global Hospital – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Haemonetics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HAE) 12% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold Haemonetics Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.08% or 4,789 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 565,658 shares. Stifel Finance Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,084 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 266,493 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.11% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 919,706 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Incorporated holds 70,364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 38,085 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 52,293 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Group Limited reported 134,327 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Research Glob Investors has 0.1% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 2.55 million shares.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.40 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 135.46 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Company reported 186,211 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corp has 1.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). S&Co Incorporated invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa has 0.91% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 710 are owned by Lesa Sroufe & Com. Essex Fincl Services holds 8,930 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 2,000 shares. New York-based Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 3.69% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.32% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cadence Natl Bank Na has 0.67% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,844 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 0.26% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 139,750 shares. First Foundation has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 7,321 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Powerful microscopes allow OHSU scientists to push the bounds of biology – Portland Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Reports Election of Debora Spar to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 25,005 shares to 125,546 valued at $20.20M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gci Liberty Inc stake by 264,965 shares and now owns 1.73 million shares. Guardant Health Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock (NYSE:TMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock has $32100 highest and $31000 lowest target. $317’s average target is 10.33% above currents $287.33 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 16. Argus Research maintained the shares of TMO in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.