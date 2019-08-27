Tiger Eye Capital Has Lifted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $9.18 Million; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding Boosted by Rwc Asset Management Llp

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.17 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 61,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 4.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.87M, up from 4.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 89,226 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Loan Growth Support Huntington’s (HBAN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.19% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 53,723 shares to 84,760 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 2.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,997 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fsi Group Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 317,415 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 203,650 shares. 156,870 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 261,933 shares. Jacobs Ca stated it has 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Jane Street Group Lc reported 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 106,042 are held by Fulton Comml Bank Na. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bowen Hanes Company holds 0.08% or 141,880 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% or 137,235 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 29,050 shares. Sarl holds 0.02% or 12,995 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 86.68M shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.03% stake.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,000 shares to 153,469 shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,630 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.