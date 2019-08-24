Tiger Eye Capital Has Lifted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $9.18 Million as Share Value Rose; California Public Employees Retirement System Lifted Stake in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) as Share Value Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 5,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 69,956 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 64,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 247,602 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video)

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.42% or 36,228 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Company has 68,403 shares. 147,792 were reported by Fincl Bank Of The West. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 7,464 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc holds 2.64% or 377,801 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Llc owns 95,293 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 1,813 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Wade G W And Inc has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alley Communications Limited Liability Com accumulated 77,794 shares or 2.7% of the stock. 8.11 million were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Private Mgmt Gru Inc owns 6,775 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt reported 12,721 shares stake. Eos Mgmt LP holds 0.82% or 21,620 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $21.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,806 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4,654 shares to 88,999 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd Sponsored by 44,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,815 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com has 25,188 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership reported 20,166 shares. Stephens Mgmt Gru Limited Company reported 216,304 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 0.5% or 11,796 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Arlington Value Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 10.1% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 1.66M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 55,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 402 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Limited stated it has 22,633 shares. Cordasco Network reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Crawford Counsel has 0.16% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 61,768 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 987,630 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 89,085 shares. Stephens Ar holds 7,816 shares.