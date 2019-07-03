Tiger Eye Capital Has Lifted Anthem (ANTM) Holding By $2.31 Million; Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 8,268 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 198,497 shares with $23.41 million value, down from 206,765 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 20.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 8,060 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 46,719 shares with $13.41M value, up from 38,659 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $72.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM)

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 36,685 shares to 2,858 valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 210,040 shares and now owns 33,655 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem Is Being Sued, So I Will Wait For The Outcome – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem to acquire Beacon Health Options – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $316 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, January 31. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Ishares Inc (EWY) stake by 10,821 shares to 130,821 valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 7,598 shares and now owns 363,136 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35 million worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.