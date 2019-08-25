Tiger Eye Capital Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $9.18 Million; C V S Caremark (CVS) Holding Maintained by St James Investment Company Llc

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 26,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 681,349 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.75 million, up from 654,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,207 shares to 251,358 shares, valued at $27.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 100,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,277 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares to 53,523 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,040 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).