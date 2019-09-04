Tiger Eye Capital Has Decreased Its Vail Resorts (MTN) Stake; Paccar (PCAR) Sentiment Is 1.27

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) stake by 92.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 36,685 shares as Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 2,858 shares with $621,000 value, down from 39,543 last quarter. Vail Resorts Inc now has $9.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $240.2. About 116,406 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost

Paccar Inc (PCAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 237 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 186 sold and decreased their stock positions in Paccar Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 210.72 million shares, up from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Paccar Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 153 Increased: 149 New Position: 88.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.50 million for 9.92 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Bank holds 19.58% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc for 1.80 million shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or owns 282,971 shares or 6.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilsey Asset Management Inc has 4.98% invested in the company for 174,633 shares. The Washington-based First Washington Corp has invested 4.53% in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc., a New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.68 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 9.65 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vail Resorts has $250 highest and $21900 lowest target. $234.20’s average target is -2.50% below currents $240.2 stock price. Vail Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”.